Hemispherx BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Hemispherx BioPharma, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.12. Hemispherx BioPharma shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 351,212 shares changing hands.
Hemispherx BioPharma Stock Up 9.2 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17.
About Hemispherx BioPharma
Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The company's products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease; and Ampligen for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hemispherx BioPharma
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- AbbVie Stock Boosts Portfolios With Entry Into Weight Loss Market
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 3 ETFs to Ride the VIX Surge During Market Volatility
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Hemispherx BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemispherx BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.