Keen Vision Acquisition (NASDAQ:KVAC) Trading 0.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVAC – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $11.20. Approximately 226 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 69,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.18.

Keen Vision Acquisition Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.94.

Get Keen Vision Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Keen Vision Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,136,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Keen Vision Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Keen Vision Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $779,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Keen Vision Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,556,000. 51.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keen Vision Acquisition Company Profile

Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It also intends to focus on businesses in the biotechnology, consumer goods, and agriculture sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keen Vision Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keen Vision Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.