Stevens Capital Management LP Takes Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.88.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In other news, SVP Gabriel Arreaga sold 15,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,047,389.17. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,846,648.55. This represents a 15.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 28,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $1,872,355.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,599.82. The trade was a 34.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,244 shares of company stock valued at $14,282,348 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $65.38 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $49.04 and a one year high of $68.51. The company has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.91.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.96 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 1.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.88%.

Kroger announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Kroger

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.