Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Hill Island Financial LLC

Hill Island Financial LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,786 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 5.0% of Hill Island Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hill Island Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,789,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,498,000 after acquiring an additional 176,938 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,470,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sykon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,979,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $225.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $209.81 and a twelve month high of $263.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.93.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

