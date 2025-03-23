Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Acquired by Napatree Capital LLC

Napatree Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the quarter. Napatree Capital LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 31,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 23.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 32,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,830,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,893,000 after buying an additional 240,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.6 %

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $37.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.66 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.88.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.33. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 38.65%. Analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 172.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OHI. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

