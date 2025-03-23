LPL Financial LLC Has $662.40 Million Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,542,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,120 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.08% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $662,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth about $249,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2,593.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,714,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FTCS opened at $87.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.60 and its 200-day moving average is $90.20. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $81.16 and a one year high of $94.23.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

