Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock Holdings Increased by Napatree Capital LLC

Napatree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Napatree Capital LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Sysco from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.77.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 48,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $3,698,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,335,408. This represents a 46.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $71.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $69.03 and a one year high of $82.33. The company has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.44%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

