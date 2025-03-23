Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Bought by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 236.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,819 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. GHE LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 319.0% in the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 28,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 21,597 shares during the period. Colonial River Investments LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 327.6% during the 4th quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 7,466 shares during the period. Unified Investment Management acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $630,000. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 257.6% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 76,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after buying an additional 55,430 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANET opened at $83.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.74. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $133.58.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ANET shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $9,477,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,266.72. The trade was a 86.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 138,351 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $12,988,391.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,697,137.08. This trade represents a 59.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 491,001 shares of company stock valued at $49,112,111. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

