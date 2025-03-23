American Century Companies Inc. Increases Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 862,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262,823 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $193,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cencora alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 5,000 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $1,211,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,197.76. This trade represents a 24.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.06, for a total value of $520,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,241,249.24. This trade represents a 9.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,970 shares of company stock worth $2,998,670. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on COR. StockNews.com upgraded Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho began coverage on Cencora in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cencora from $251.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on COR

Cencora Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Cencora stock opened at $266.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $250.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.77 and a twelve month high of $271.08.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.29%.

Cencora Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.