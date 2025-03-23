Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Takes $261,000 Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Stock Up 1.1 %

UAL stock opened at $74.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.30. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of United Airlines from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Dbs Bank raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Melius Research raised shares of United Airlines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

