Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 475,134,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,573,204 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.9% of Vanguard Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Broadcom worth $110,155,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 900.0% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,323.1% in the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $191.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.08. The company has a market capitalization of $901.18 billion, a PE ratio of 156.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $251.88.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.46%.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Broadcom from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Broadcom from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $3,400,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,352.80. This represents a 69.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.96, for a total value of $10,798,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 842,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,246,926.56. This trade represents a 5.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,168 shares of company stock valued at $40,508,877 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.