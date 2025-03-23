KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires New Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 699,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,586,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in CSX by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 183,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,271,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,028,000 after purchasing an additional 193,353 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,221,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $168,510,000 after purchasing an additional 899,665 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 182,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after buying an additional 57,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSX. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSX opened at $29.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $37.40. The company has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. On average, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

