AXQ Capital LP Invests $603,000 in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In related news, Director George Oliver sold 15,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $1,214,190.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,003,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,791,668.57. This represents a 1.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 1,950 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $171,073.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,967.19. The trade was a 7.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 905,864 shares of company stock valued at $77,824,710 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.6 %

JCI stock opened at $82.64 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $59.83 and a fifty-two week high of $91.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.70 and a 200-day moving average of $80.10. The company has a market capitalization of $54.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 15.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JCI. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Melius lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.27.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

