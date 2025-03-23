Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Has $74.33 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 767,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,128 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 11.3% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $74,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG opened at $98.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.34 and a beta of 0.22. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $94.85 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.53.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

