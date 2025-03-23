Quantum Blockchain Technologies (LON:QBT) Shares Down 2.8% – What’s Next?

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc (LON:QBT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.64 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.66 ($0.01). Approximately 14,418,081 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 34,147,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.68 ($0.01).

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -202.95, a quick ratio of 20.37 and a current ratio of 5.52. The firm has a market cap of £11.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.63.

About Quantum Blockchain Technologies

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc, formerly known as Clear Leisure plc, is a principal investment firm. They primarily invest in blockchain, cryptocurrency, quantum technology, and artificial intelligence. Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc was founded in 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

