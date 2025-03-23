First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRMEP) Shares Down 0.6% – Here’s Why

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRMEP – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.36 and last traded at $25.49. 17 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.64.

First Merchants Trading Down 0.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.48.

First Merchants Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.4688 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

