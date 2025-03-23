ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK) Shares Up 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.24 and last traded at $15.20. Approximately 11,943 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 7,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.14.

ECB Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.59 million, a PE ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day moving average is $14.57.

ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. ECB Bancorp had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 2.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ECB Bancorp

In other news, CFO Brandon Lavertu purchased 1,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.45 per share, with a total value of $26,414.60. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 32,383 shares in the company, valued at $467,934.35. This represents a 5.98 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ECB Bancorp stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.33% of ECB Bancorp worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

ECB Bancorp Company Profile

ECB Bancorp, Inc operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts.

