Meihua International Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:MHUA) Trading 0.6% Higher – Here’s Why

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 72,951 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 633,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meihua International Medical Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Meihua International Medical Technologies stock. Anson Funds Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA – Free Report) by 249.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,267,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,618,698 shares during the quarter. Anson Funds Management LP owned 9.04% of Meihua International Medical Technologies worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Company Profile

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sells, and marketing of medical consumables in the People's Republic of China. The company offers class I, II, and III disposable medical devices. Its products include non-bottled products, such as brushes and ID bracelets; and polyethylene bottled products, such as eye drop and tablet bottles, as well as electronic pumps.

