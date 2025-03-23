Benchmark Metals (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) Shares Down 0.5% – What’s Next?

Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.62. 25,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 33,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

Benchmark Metals Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.52.

Benchmark Metals Company Profile

Benchmark Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Lawyers Property project that consists of 46 contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 14,392 hectares located in British Columbia.

