Benchmark Metals (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) Shares Down 0.5% – What’s Next?

Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.62. 25,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 33,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.
Benchmark Metals Trading Down 1.4 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.52.
Benchmark Metals Company Profile
Benchmark Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Lawyers Property project that consists of 46 contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 14,392 hectares located in British Columbia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Benchmark Metals
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- AbbVie Stock Boosts Portfolios With Entry Into Weight Loss Market
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 3 ETFs to Ride the VIX Surge During Market Volatility
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.