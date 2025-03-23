Fortis Capital Management LLC Sells 166 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Fortis Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 38,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after buying an additional 6,995 shares in the last quarter. Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 18,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW opened at $94.91 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $107.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.66. The firm has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.