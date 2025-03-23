JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) is Napatree Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Napatree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Napatree Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Napatree Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,389,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,406 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,301,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,124,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,303,000 after buying an additional 459,845 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,682,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,830,000 after buying an additional 108,546 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,610,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,331,000 after buying an additional 376,400 shares during the period.

JEPI opened at $57.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.61. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $54.77 and a 52 week high of $60.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.89.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

