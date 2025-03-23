Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases 1,707 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Stevens Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Jabil were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Jabil by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In related news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total transaction of $599,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,744,490.32. The trade was a 2.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total value of $551,718.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,093,283. This trade represents a 20.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,400 shares of company stock valued at $12,804,458 in the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of JBL opened at $145.02 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.85 and a 1 year high of $174.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.15. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 3.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JBL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Jabil from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Jabil from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.50.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

