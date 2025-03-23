The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) is English Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

English Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. The Cigna Group comprises approximately 4.3% of English Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. English Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $5,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 570,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $197,569,000 after purchasing an additional 119,681 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,378 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 121.6% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $316.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.05. The company has a market cap of $86.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.66. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $262.03 and a one year high of $370.83.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 1.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 4,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total value of $1,511,020.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,065,198.52. This represents a 14.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 26,527 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total value of $8,173,499.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,367,568.04. This trade represents a 17.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,751 shares of company stock worth $13,603,991 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on The Cigna Group from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (down from $415.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $420.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.25.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

