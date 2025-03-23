CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Holdings Decreased by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP lessened its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,510 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 657.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $35.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.91. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $36.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNP has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Guggenheim cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.77.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

