GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Has $2.86 Million Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd cut its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 130,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Infosys comprises about 0.0% of GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings in Infosys were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Infosys by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Haven Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,078,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Infosys by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 670,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,941,000 after purchasing an additional 123,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,200,000 after acquiring an additional 266,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

INFY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. CLSA upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

Infosys Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $18.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.01. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $23.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.81 and its 200 day moving average is $21.90.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 17.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Profile

(Free Report)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.