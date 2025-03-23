iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) is Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,636 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 3.1% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $6,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 52,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 22,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.02 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.28 and a 12 month high of $51.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.96.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1912 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

