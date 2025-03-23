Stevens Capital Management LP Takes $1.06 Million Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 12,348 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 15,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $425,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 23,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 8,334 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $987,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.65.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 2,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total value of $210,941.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,469 shares in the company, valued at $3,578,226.89. This represents a 5.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $803,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,732,740.53. The trade was a 9.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,048 shares of company stock worth $1,513,656. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $99.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.79 and a 200 day moving average of $104.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $114.82.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 34.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.42%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

