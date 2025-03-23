Stevens Capital Management LP Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Stevens Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 80.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,297 shares during the quarter. iShares Bitcoin Trust makes up approximately 1.0% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBIT. Vienna Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC now owns 26,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $656,000. Andina Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 17,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 9,728 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 9,266 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 157,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after purchasing an additional 62,338 shares during the period.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

IBIT stock opened at $47.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.33 and its 200-day moving average is $48.19. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $61.75.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.