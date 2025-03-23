iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 83.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $311,273,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $77,191,000. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,452.8% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 197,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,637,000 after buying an additional 184,477 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,142,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,993,000 after buying an additional 167,028 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 613,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,955,000 after buying an additional 136,769 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $189.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.03. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $176.09 and a fifty-two week high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

