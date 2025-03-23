Community Bank N.A. Has $4.80 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,237 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Melius initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.32.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $130,073.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,596.63. This represents a 61.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.24, for a total transaction of $246,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,376.32. This trade represents a 6.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,968 shares of company stock worth $4,685,077 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $156.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $149.43 and a 1-year high of $230.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.98.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.32%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

