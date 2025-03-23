InCapta (OTCMKTS:INCT) Shares Up 4.7% – Still a Buy?

InCapta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $1.99. 486 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,092,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

InCapta Stock Down 7.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.60.

InCapta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InCapta, Inc operates as a media holding company. It is primarily involved in the pre-production of two full-length movies; development of a weekly half hour television show; and production of a radio talk show with LeadingEdgeRadio.com. InCapta, Inc is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

See Also

