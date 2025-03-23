SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE) Stock Price Down 1.7% – What’s Next?

SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.40 and last traded at $19.52. 26,586 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 59,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.85.

SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.74. The stock has a market cap of $148.35 million, a P/E ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.12.

About SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF

(Get Free Report)

The SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (SPRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Shariah-compliant global REITs. SPRE was launched on Dec 30, 2020 and is managed by SP Funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.