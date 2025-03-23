Virgin Wines UK (LON:VINO) Trading 1.4% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Virgin Wines UK PLC (LON:VINO – Get Free Report) rose 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 49.28 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 49.20 ($0.64). Approximately 64,131 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 85,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.50 ($0.63).

Virgin Wines UK Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £27.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 36.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.80.

About Virgin Wines UK

Virgin Wines is one of the UK’s largest direct-to-consumer online wine retailers. It is an award-winning business which has a reputation for supplying and curating high quality products, excellent levels of customer service and innovative ways of retailing.

The Company, which is headquartered in Norwich, UK, was established in 2000 by the Virgin Group and was subsequently acquired by Direct Wines in 2005 before being bought out by the Virgin Wines management team, led by CEO Jay Wright and CFO Graeme Weir, in 2013.

