Bridge City Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Cactus accounts for about 1.3% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WHD. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Cactus by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 37,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Cactus by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cactus by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cactus by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Cactus by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cactus from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Cactus Trading Down 0.9 %

WHD stock opened at $45.98 on Friday. Cactus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $70.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.72.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). Cactus had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $272.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.59 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Cactus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.84%.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

