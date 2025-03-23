BioNxt Solutions (OTCMKTS:BNXTF) Stock Price Up 2.1% – Here’s What Happened

BioNxt Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNXTF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

BioNxt Solutions Stock Up 2.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.24. The company has a market cap of $49.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 0.62.

About BioNxt Solutions

BioNxt Solutions Inc engages in generation drug formulations and delivery system in Korea, Austria, Germany, and Switzerland. The company provides drug delivery methods, such as transdermal patches and oral dissolvable films designed for delivery of neurological medications. It offers point-of-care diagnostic, including covid-19 PCR diagnostic kit, a covid rapid test; peri-implantitis Oral Biosensor, allows early detection of infection associated with dental implants; and H1N1 (Swine Flu) and H5N1 (Avian Flu) oral biosensors for early detection of highly pathogenic influenza a strains.

