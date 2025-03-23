The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) is Bridge City Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares during the period. The Ensign Group comprises 2.7% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $10,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 190.1% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 39,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $5,805,052.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,292.28. This represents a 75.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $96,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,752 shares in the company, valued at $4,258,536.96. This represents a 2.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,186 shares of company stock worth $6,345,115 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $128.24 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.27 and a 12-month high of $158.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.85 and its 200 day moving average is $140.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 6.99%. Research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 4.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.17.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

