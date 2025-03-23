SoFi Weekly Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TGIF) Shares Down 0% – Here’s Why

Shares of SoFi Weekly Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TGIF – Get Free Report) were down 0% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $97.12 and last traded at $97.49. Approximately 3,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 2,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.53.
SoFi Weekly Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.49.
About SoFi Weekly Income ETF
The SoFi Weekly Income ETF (TGIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is the first actively managed USD-denominated fixed income ETF aiming to provide weekly distributions to investors. TGIF was launched on Oct 1, 2020 and is managed by SoFi.
