Bridge City Capital LLC Purchases 12,462 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Bridge City Capital LLC grew its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 165,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,462 shares during the period. ExlService makes up approximately 2.0% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $7,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 170,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,764,000 after acquiring an additional 9,217 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in ExlService during the fourth quarter worth about $835,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in ExlService during the fourth quarter worth about $1,722,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ExlService by 51,777.8% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 93,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in ExlService by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,279,000 after acquiring an additional 65,268 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $46.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.38. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.16 and a 1-year high of $52.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.08). ExlService had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $481.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on EXLS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ExlService from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on ExlService from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.38.

Insider Activity at ExlService

In other ExlService news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 16,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $833,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,110,779. This trade represents a 28.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 13,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $675,822.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,554,781.60. This trade represents a 6.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,351 shares of company stock valued at $2,337,284. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Stories

