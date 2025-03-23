Monument Circle Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MONCU) Trading Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MONCU – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.04 and last traded at $10.05. Approximately 1,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 6,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

Monument Circle Acquisition Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.05.

About Monument Circle Acquisition

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

