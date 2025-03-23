LPL Financial LLC Buys 1,852,884 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,390,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,852,884 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $460,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6,624.7% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 11,015,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,908,000 after buying an additional 10,851,440 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,034,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,163,893,000 after buying an additional 5,268,623 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,864,000. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 206.6% during the 4th quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,548,000 after buying an additional 732,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,195,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $48.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.59. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.19 and a one year high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.