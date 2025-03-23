LPL Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,437,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,235 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $527,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11,520.9% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,244,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,862,000 after buying an additional 8,173,293 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,029,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,465,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,935,000 after buying an additional 3,563,486 shares in the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,992.9% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 2,454,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,794,000 after buying an additional 2,405,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,075,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,149,000 after buying an additional 1,975,432 shares in the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.58 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.91 and a 1-year high of $83.30. The company has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3,745.00 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.32.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2531 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.