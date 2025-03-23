SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,404,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,253,997 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 0.9% of LPL Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $2,117,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 153,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,094,000 after buying an additional 43,857 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Financial Council LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Council LLC now owns 212,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,213,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 64,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 515,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,228,000 after buying an additional 97,751 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

SPYV opened at $51.03 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $47.22 and a 12-month high of $55.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.56.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.