Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Takes Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 551.4% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHA stock opened at $23.92 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.65 and a 200 day moving average of $26.05.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.