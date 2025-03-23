Heron Bay Capital Management Decreases Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Heron Bay Capital Management lessened its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,049 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 5,202 shares during the quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $4,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,870 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 15,837 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,540,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,307,014 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $683,252,000 after buying an additional 587,329 shares during the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Down 0.4 %

BUD opened at $62.80 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $45.94 and a 12 month high of $67.49. The company has a market cap of $112.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.41 and a 200 day moving average of $56.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 10.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

