M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 17,986 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR)

M Holdings Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) by 95.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,986 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAPR. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the third quarter valued at $715,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the third quarter valued at about $344,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 0.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 191,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,291,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of BATS:BAPR opened at $42.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.62 and a 200 day moving average of $44.15. The company has a market cap of $208.99 million, a PE ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.57. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April has a 12-month low of $38.47 and a 12-month high of $46.04.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

