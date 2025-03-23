M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

M Holdings Securities Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,852 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 accounts for about 0.9% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Shares of VONE stock opened at $257.19 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 52 week low of $224.66 and a 52 week high of $279.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $269.08 and a 200-day moving average of $266.70. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.02.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

