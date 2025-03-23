Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) is Heron Bay Capital Management’s 10th Largest Position

Heron Bay Capital Management raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty accounts for 3.5% of Heron Bay Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $16,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ULTA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 118.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $350.57 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $309.01 and a 1-year high of $529.67. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.36.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $1.33. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.13.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

