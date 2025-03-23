Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR) Stock Position Reduced by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. trimmed its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 96.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,431 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAPR. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 3rd quarter worth about $319,000. Seros Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Down 1.9 %

PAPR opened at $35.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.53. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April has a fifty-two week low of $32.57 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The firm has a market cap of $663.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.40.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

