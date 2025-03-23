Cedar Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,964 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,964 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 314.8% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM stock opened at $128.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.37 and a fifty-two week high of $135.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.61 and a 200-day moving average of $130.13.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.