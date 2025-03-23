LPL Financial LLC Has $778.87 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,417,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,650 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $778,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $309.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.27. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $271.54 and a 12-month high of $337.76.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

